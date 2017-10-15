Teen shot in hand, second victim grazed by bullet in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Just before 1 a.m. today, Atlanta PD responded to a call of a person shot on the 1400 block of Joseph Boone.

When officers arrived, they found two victims, one of whom was shot in the hand. He was transported to Grady in stable condition and the second victim stayed on scene to speak with police.

According to witnesses, a gray Kia Soul with three people inside drove by the location and someone from the rear seat of the vehicle fired multiples times at the victims.

The second victim was grazed on the back.

Police are still canvassing the area and are asking anyone who may have information related to this incident to please contact Atlanta Police.

