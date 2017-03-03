Teen who lost feet in train accident faces surgery

Photo: GoFundMe

LILBURN, Ga. -- A 17-year-old Lawrenceville teen who had to have both feet amputated after he was struck by a train Thursday in Lilburn is facing surgery.

Jacob Ohl was reportedly lying next to the tracks near Shelly Lane with his feet on the rail when he was struck by a northbound CSX train around 1 p.m., according to Lilburn Police. Ohl was able to call 911.

“We think he was walking down the middle of the train tracks with his head phones jamming and did not realize the train was coming. Perhaps he jumped out of the way just in time to save his own life,” Ohl’s father, Jason Kenney, wrote in a GoFundMe page.

Responding Lilburn Police officers arrived to the scene and applied tourniquets to both his legs. "Paramedics on scene said that the tourniquets very likely saved his life and kept him from bleeding out,” Capt. Thomas Bardugon said.

Ohl was transported to the Gwinnett Medical Center by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, where he was last reported in stable condition. According to the GoFundMe, Jacob is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit.

Doctors performed surgery on Thursday to clean his wounds and will finish the amputation. They have kept him sedated since arriving at the hospital since his arrival around 1:30 p.m. yesterday.

Jason said Jacob had no intention of harming himself.

"Nothing short of a miracle, the rest of his body and his mind seem to be completely unharmed,” Kenney said.

(© 2017 WXIA)