(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

Gwinnett Police have arrested two teenage boys accused of raping a mother of two in front of her son. A 15-year-old girl was also arrested in connection to the case.

Josue Ramirez, 19, of Doraville, Francisco Palencia, 17, of Norcross and the unarmed 15-year-old girl from Norcross are charged with home invasion, kidnapping, rape, aggravated battery, aggravated sodomy, and cruelty to children in the 1st degree.

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

Just before 3 a.m. on May 12, police said the mother and her two young boys ages one and four, returned home to their apartment.

After locking the door behind her, she entered her living room and found two intruders wearing ski masks and dark clothing inside her kitchen.

The teens, who she described as having a Dominican dialect, walked towards her activating stun guns. She was shocked multiple times while being pushed in the direction of her bedroom.

As she resisted, she said one of the teens threw a pot of boiling water on her. When she resisted again, another pot of hot water was thrown at her from the kitchen. The woman said out of fear they would hurt her children, she complied.

One of the teens continued to forced her into the bedroom where she said he made her remove her clothes and perform oral sex. While her youngest son was in his car seat in the kitchen, the other son had followed her and the suspect into the bedroom. She said the teen asked her, "Do you have HIV?" She told him she did not. Then she was sexually assaulted.

She said the other teen ransacked her apartment. Eventually, they left through the front door. She locked the door and called police.

According to the incident report, the woman suffered burns to her neck, shoulder and left arm. Once police arrived, she contacted a baby-sitter so she could go to the hospital. An officer drove her children to the sitter's location then took her to Gwinnett Medical Center in Duluth.

During the investigation, police discovered the teens cut a screen on the back porch and entered through an unlocked sliding glass door.

She told police her German Shepherd puppy that was on the back porch is missing, along with her jewelry box and student ID.

The investigation is ongoing.

Photos | Mug Shots

© 2017 WXIA-TV