Pepsi, Feed the Children gave away 32,000 pounds of food

At least 800 Atlanta families are in need. On Wednesday, over 32,000 pounds of food and essentials from PepsiCo and Feed the Children were delivered.



Families received enough food to supplement meals for a week, as well as daily essentials. This is the sixth iteration of the event.

This was made possible thanks to PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division hand delivering to the doorstop of 400 recipients that were unable to leave their homes.

PepsiCo and Feed the Children have hosted in the Atlanta community and is part of a larger initiative between the two organizations to help feed communities in cities throughout the United States. Recipients are preselected by Open Hand Atlanta and African American Association of Georgia.

The companies provided more facts: "more than 25 percent of Atlanta residents live below the poverty line. As families begin to prepare for the holiday season and face the challenge of stretching their limited resources, worrying about where their next meals are coming from should be the last thing on their minds."

