The Late Feed: Atlantans from Puerto Rico try to cope after Hurricane Maria
Tonight, so many people are still unaccounted for, with the entire island without power. Earlier today, we talked to folks here in Atlanta now using social media to track down their loved ones.
WXIA 12:12 AM. EDT September 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Doraville PD, DeKalb DA ask for public's help solving murder
-
Nick Gordon in Florida jail
-
VIDEO: Rookie Sean Newcomb discusses MLB debut
-
Georgia model vanishes, body found with organs missing
-
Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car
-
Friend remembers veteran skydiver killed in fall
-
Groups clash in Piedmont Park over Sharia Law
-
The latest on the church bus crash
-
Victims head home and emergency crews remember deadly bus crash
More Stories
-
Dramatic body-cam footage released in fiery I-85 crashSep 21, 2017, 9:51 a.m.
-
Mother: Student's feet badly burned during school…Sep 21, 2017, 4:47 p.m.
-
Suspect named in death of former high school football QBSep 21, 2017, 5:58 p.m.