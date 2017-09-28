The 2017 Sweet Auburn Music Festival is this weekend

(Photo: Park, Catherine)

If you love music and food, the Sweet Auburn Music Festival is probably something you should look into this weekend.

This festival is a multi-genre music festival that features three distinct forms of music: R&B, Hip-hop and Gospel, but it's still an all-inclusive event. Their saying, "Where the food is good and the music is great all the time."

So if you want something fun to do that's also free, here are somethings you should know about the festival:

Parking:

This event is going to be big and there will be a lot of patrons and participants this year, so it is recommended that you take the MARTA.

However, if you feel like driving, there are three choice parking spots that are suggested for the festival:

1. 152 Carnegie Way NW, Atlanta, Ga 30303

2. Big Bethel Church parking lot 195 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, Atlanta, Ga

3. National Park Service Visitor Center 419 John Wesley Dobbs Ave. NE, Atlanta Ga

And if you just want a location to drive to and plan on finding your own parking, you can put 320 Irwin Street NE Atlanta, Ga 30312 into your GPS and that should be sufficient.

Frequently asked questions:

Are children allowed?

Yes

Are there activities for children?

Yes

Are tickets or ID needed?

No, this is a free, family-friendly event.

Are coolers allowed?

No, the vendors will be there selling their products at reasonable prices and it is encouraged that patrons support their local businesses.

Are pets allowed?

No, unless you are able to carry them.

Can we bring chairs and blankets?

Yes, especially so you can sit and enjoy the entertainment.

If you have any more questions or just want to stay updated with the festival, you can visit their Facebook page.

© 2017 WXIA-TV