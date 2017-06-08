CARROLL COUNTY, GA - A police chase that started in Carroll County ended in Haralson County on the I-20 ramp at Hwy 100 Thursday morning.

Captain Jeff Richards with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said that at around 2:45 a.m., a deputy spotted a truck believed to be involved in multiple thefts.

The deputy also noticed the truck did not have a license plate and attempted to pull it over, but the truck sped away. Richards said the truck was carrying a stolen 4-wheeler that was covered with a blue tarp.

The suspect is identified as 22-year-old Dakota Owens from Carrollton, GA.

As he attempted to get away, he rammed the deputy's patrol car and a Bowdon Police cruiser that also responded to the chase, Richards said.

The truck eventually came to a stop after its tires were deflated by a stop stick.

He was arrested and taken to the Carroll County Jail.

