There's a pig on the loose in Buckhead

There is a pig on the loose in the north part of Buckhead and it's tearing up people's yards.

This is not a joke. A pig has been spotted in the areas of Old Ivy and North Stratford Road numerous times in the past two weeks.

The poor thing has been digging up dirt because experts say pigs are known to dig up bugs and slugs.

A few children were chasing the pig around their neighborhood in an attempt to catch it but were unsuccessful.

Pet pig experts believe this little one may have been abandoned since no one has come out to claim it.

Fulton County Animal Services are working to capture the pig and hand it over to a local rescue organization.

So the chase continues.

PHOTOS | Pig on the loose in Buckhead causes damage to yards

