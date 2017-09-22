Thief wanted for stealing from ambulance during medical call

(Photo: Sherrod, Tiffany)

DeKalb County police are searching for a thief who broke into an ambulance and stole items from paramedics as they responded to a medical call.

On September 14, David McCaleb and Ashlee Landry with Metro Ambulance Services responded to a "person sick" call on Soapstone Road.

When they returned to the ambulance, the found several items missing; including a Microsoft tablet, Galaxy Note cell phone, wallet, bank card, social security card, driver's license, personal car keys, stethoscope, tactical black bag and a company protocol book.

The crime was captured on video from a camera inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this crime should give DeKalb County Police Detective J.T. Favors a call at 404-286-7990 or 404-286-7905.

