FAIRBURN, GA - Several cars were stolen from an auto auction lot early Thursday morning.

ADESA Atlanta Auction is located at 5055 Oakley Industrial Blvd.

Lt. Anthony Bazydlo with Fairburn Police said as the vehicle thefts were in progress, there was a short police chase in an effort to apprehend the suspects who then crashed into a by-standing vehicle. No one was injured.

Fulton County Police are investigating the crash that happened on Oakley Industrial Blvd.

The suspects ran away on foot. No arrests have been made.

11Alive will update this story as more details become available.

