Things to do in Atlanta this Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA -- Looking for fun things to do over this Memorial Day Weekend? 11Alive has compiled this list of events big and small - many of which are free - that are happening right here in metro Atlanta.
Web links for more information are provided if available. Have a great weekend and stay safe everyone!
Memorial March of Stockbridge
WHEN: May 29 at 9 a.m.
WHERE: Merle Manders Conference Center
Movies Under the Stars at Mall of Georgia
**Free Event**
WHEN: Saturday, May 27 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
WHERE: 3333 Buford Drive, Buford, Ga.
Asian Summer Festival
**Free Event**
WHEN: Saturday, May 27 at 12 PM
WHERE: Gwinnett Place Mall
Atlanta Jazz Festival
**Free Event**
WHEN: May 26 to May 28
May 26: 7 p.m
May 27: 12:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
May 28: 12:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
WHERE: Piedmont Park, Atlanta
Decatur Arts Festival
**Free event**
WHEN: May 27 to May 28
WHERE: Downtown Decatur
Stone Mountain Memorial Day Weekend
WHEN: May 26 to May 29
WHERE: 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd. Stone Mountain
Alpharetta Art Streetfest
**Free event**
WHEN: May 27 to May 29
May 27: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 28: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 29: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE: Alpharetta
Yaarab Shrine Circus in Marietta
**Adults $7/Children 10 and under free | Ride tickets: 1 ticket $1.25**
WHEN: May 27 to May 30
May 27: Midway opens at 10 a.m. - Circus shows: 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m.
May 28: Midway opens at 12 p.m. - Circus shows: 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m.
May 29: Midway opens at 10 a.m. - Circus shows: 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m.
WHERE: Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta
Brew at the Zoo
WHEN: May 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
WHERE: Zoo Atlanta 800 Cherokee Ave Atlanta
Justice League: Battle for Metropolis at Six Flags
WHEN: May 26 to May 30
WHERE: 7561 Six Flags Pkwy, Austell
Family Canoe Day at Chattahoochee Nature Center
WHEN: May 29 at 9:00 a.m.
WHERE: 9135 Willeo Rd. Roswell
Masters Water Ski Tournament
WHEN: May 26 to May 29
WHERE: US Hwy 27 Pine Mountain
Fourth Annual Lake Hartwell Music Festival
WHEN: May 27 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
WHERE: Fort Yargo State Park, 210 South Broad St, Winder, GA
Rolling Stones Tribute Band
WHEN: May 27 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
WHERE: Lake Lanier Islands, 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford, GA 30518
3rd Annual Clusterfest
WHEN: May 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WHERE: Crane Creek Vineyards, 916 Crane Creek Road, Young Harris, GA 30582
Bavarianfest
**All active, retired and veterans and one guest free**
WHEN: May 27 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
WHERE: Helen Festhalle 1074 Edelweiss St., Helen, GA 30545
Memorial Day Parade
**FREE**
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
WHERE: 3 Town Square, downtown Blairsville, GA 30512
Memorial Day in Dacula
**Free event**
WHEN: May 30
Fun Run and 5K start at 8 a.m.
Parade starts at 10 a.m.
WHERE: Parade begins at Hebron Baptist Church. 202 Hebron Church Road, Dacula
Snellville Memorial Celebration on the Towne Green
WHEN: May 27 at 4 p.m.
WHERE: Snellville Towne Green, 2342 Oak Road SW, Snellville
Norcross Memorial Day Celebration
**Free Event**
WHEN: May 29 at 11:30 a.m.
WHERE: Thrasher Park. 93 Park Drive, Norcross
Smyrna Memorial Day Ceremony
**Free Event**
WHEN: May 29 at 9:00 a.m.
WHERE: Twentieth Century Veterans Memorial. 2800 King St., Smyrna, Ga. 30080. 770-805-4290.
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs