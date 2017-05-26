Things to do in Atlanta this Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA -- Looking for fun things to do over this Memorial Day Weekend? 11Alive has compiled this list of events big and small - many of which are free - that are happening right here in metro Atlanta.

Web links for more information are provided if available. Have a great weekend and stay safe everyone!

Memorial March of Stockbridge

WHEN: May 29 at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Merle Manders Conference Center

MORE INFO

Movies Under the Stars at Mall of Georgia

**Free Event**

WHEN: Saturday, May 27 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: 3333 Buford Drive, Buford, Ga.

MORE INFO

Asian Summer Festival

**Free Event**

WHEN: Saturday, May 27 at 12 PM

WHERE: Gwinnett Place Mall

MORE INFO

Atlanta Jazz Festival

**Free Event**

WHEN: May 26 to May 28

May 26: 7 p.m

May 27: 12:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

May 28: 12:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

WHERE: Piedmont Park, Atlanta

MORE INFO

Decatur Arts Festival

**Free event**

WHEN: May 27 to May 28

WHERE: Downtown Decatur

MORE INFO

Stone Mountain Memorial Day Weekend

WHEN: May 26 to May 29

WHERE: 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd. Stone Mountain

MORE INFO

Alpharetta Art Streetfest

**Free event**

WHEN: May 27 to May 29

May 27: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 28: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 29: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Alpharetta

MORE INFO

Yaarab Shrine Circus in Marietta

**Adults $7/Children 10 and under free | Ride tickets: 1 ticket $1.25**

WHEN: May 27 to May 30

May 27: Midway opens at 10 a.m. - Circus shows: 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m.

May 28: Midway opens at 12 p.m. - Circus shows: 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m.

May 29: Midway opens at 10 a.m. - Circus shows: 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m.

WHERE: Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta

Brew at the Zoo

WHEN: May 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

WHERE: Zoo Atlanta 800 Cherokee Ave Atlanta

MORE INFO

Justice League: Battle for Metropolis at Six Flags

WHEN: May 26 to May 30

WHERE: 7561 Six Flags Pkwy, Austell

MORE INFO

Family Canoe Day at Chattahoochee Nature Center

WHEN: May 29 at 9:00 a.m.

WHERE: 9135 Willeo Rd. Roswell

MORE INFO

Masters Water Ski Tournament

WHEN: May 26 to May 29

WHERE: US Hwy 27 Pine Mountain

MORE INFO

Fourth Annual Lake Hartwell Music Festival

WHEN: May 27 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Fort Yargo State Park, 210 South Broad St, Winder, GA

MORE INFO

Rolling Stones Tribute Band

WHEN: May 27 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

WHERE: Lake Lanier Islands, 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford, GA 30518

MORE INFO

3rd Annual Clusterfest

WHEN: May 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Crane Creek Vineyards, 916 Crane Creek Road, Young Harris, GA 30582

MORE INFO

Bavarianfest

**All active, retired and veterans and one guest free**

WHEN: May 27 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

WHERE: Helen Festhalle 1074 Edelweiss St., Helen, GA 30545

MORE INFO

Memorial Day Parade

**FREE**

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

WHERE: 3 Town Square, downtown Blairsville, GA 30512

MORE INFO

Memorial Day in Dacula

**Free event**

WHEN: May 30

Fun Run and 5K start at 8 a.m.

Parade starts at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Parade begins at Hebron Baptist Church. 202 Hebron Church Road, Dacula

Snellville Memorial Celebration on the Towne Green

WHEN: May 27 at 4 p.m.

WHERE: Snellville Towne Green, 2342 Oak Road SW, Snellville

MORE INFO

Norcross Memorial Day Celebration

**Free Event**

WHEN: May 29 at 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Thrasher Park. 93 Park Drive, Norcross

MORE INFO

Smyrna Memorial Day Ceremony

**Free Event**

WHEN: May 29 at 9:00 a.m.

WHERE: Twentieth Century Veterans Memorial. 2800 King St., Smyrna, Ga. 30080. 770-805-4290.

© 2017 WXIA-TV