Lots of road closures for Sunday's Publix Marathon

ATLANTA, Ga -- The Publix Georgia Marathon and Half Marathon was held Sunday morning, with an estimated 9,000 runners and walkers participating.

The race began and ended in Centennial Olympic Park in downtown.

New this year, the Publix Georgia Marathon will celebrate the culmination of the inaugural Ultimate Peach Challenge. The marathon is the final stop of this challenge, which requires participants to complete the entire 26.2 course after also finishing the 2016 AJC Peachtree Road Race, PNC Atlanta 10 Miler and Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon.

The course closes at 2 pm. Several roads around the course will remain closed until then.

Here is a schedule of today's events:

6:50 a.m. – Wheelchair Start

7:00 a.m. – Marathon & Half Marathon Start

8:45 a.m. – Half Marathon Awards Ceremony

10:00 a.m. – Be Healthy Georgia Festival One Mile & 50m Dash

10:30 a.m. – Marathon Awards Ceremony

2:00 p.m. – Course Closes

