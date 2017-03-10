Thousands without power during morning storm

Rainy streets marked the early morning commute in Atlanta.

Lighting, rain, and thunder. Oh my. It could be a very messy Friday morning rush hour.

Georgia Power reported more than 11,000 people without power just before 6:00 am. The highest concentration of outages was in Douglasville, with more than 3,000 customers in the dark.Flashing and dark traffic lights spotted the early morning drive.

"Rush hour is going to be saturated!" 11Alive's traffic reporter Crash Clark said as he tracked a jack-knifed tractor-trailer on the I-285 eastbound ramp to I-85 northbound.

"Could be a sign of the times," he said, predicting a tough morning drive.

Douglasville Police reported a downed tree on I-20 westbound between mile markers 34 and 36 blocking three lanes. The road was quickly cleared in the early morning hours before traffic felt the impact.

In DeKalb County, near River Road and Flakes Mill, a tree fell, smashing a car. Another car ran into the collision. No one was hurt.

PHOTOS | Tree smashes car in DeKalb Co.



