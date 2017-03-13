Three Georgia Gander Mountains are closing

Photo: Craig Lassig, Craig Lassig/Invision/AP

Outdoor goods retailer Gander Mountain announced on Monday that it is closing 32 of its 162 stores, including three in Georgia.

The stores are located in Lawrenceville, McDonough and Augusta.

Gander Mountain's troubles are signals that the retail industry continues to struggle as online sellers are squeezing brick and mortar stores and competition ramps up. The tough environment has forced many retailers to close stores and several have filed for bankruptcy.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

