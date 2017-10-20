3 wanted in Cartersville crime spree

Cartersville Police are working to locate three suspects accused of entering vehicles and stealing multiple handguns.

On October 20, police said two males pictured and a third suspect, are believed to have entered multiple automobiles in the Wingfoot Park subdivision, as well as other areas in Cartersville.

The suspected thieves are also linked to the theft of a blue 2011 Ford F150, GA CAZ8582.

Police believe the suspects are responsible for a burglary at a local convenience store that also occurred on the same date.

Surveillance photos show one of the suspects carrying what appears to be a handgun in his pocket, police said. They were seen in a dark colored 4-door car, believed to be a Chrysler 200.

If anyone recognizes these individuals, contact Investigator Payne with the Cartersville Police Department at 770-606-6990. If any contact is made with the stolen truck or its occupants, call 911, do not approach.

