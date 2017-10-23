Three people arrested after man is choked to death during argument

Photo: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA. - Three people were arrested on Monday in connection to choking a man to death during an argument.

Clayton County Sheriff's Office said on March 18, Courtney Cherry, and his now wife Cordelia Cherry, got into a verbal altercation with Cory Thomas.

Investigators said Courtney grabbed Thomas from behind and placed him into a choke hold that obstructed his breathing and caused him to die.

Courtney's wife and brother Kindall Cherry witnessed the death, but did not call police, deputies said.

Police were called after a person at the location asked about Thomas then went to check on him and found his body. Deputies said the witness attempted CPR, but it was too late.

Courtney Cherry, his wife, and brother were arrested.

