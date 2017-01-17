Three suspects wanted in Fayetteville carjacking, kidnapping

Fayetteville carjacking

Officials with the Fayetteville Police Department say they are looking for three suspects in a car jacking and kidnapping incident which occurred early Sunday morning.

According to officials, the victim was waiting in his vehicle at the Checker’s restaurant on Sunday, January 15, around 1:20 a.m. when he was approached by three men.

Officials said the suspects removed the victim from the vehicle at gun point and forced him into the back seat. The suspects then drove to Senoia to get gas, using the victim’s credit card. Officials said the suspects left Senoia and attempted to use the victim’s credit card again in Byron, Georgia, but the purchase was denied.

According to officials, the suspects drove to Forsyth and pulled into a hotel parking lot to sleep, and that's when officials say the victim was able to escape.

The suspects later fled in the vehicle.

Police say they are looking for three black males, between the ages of 18-25 years of age, all slim build wearing khaki pants.

According to police,the vehicle is a blue, 2006 Lexus GX 470 SUV with Georgia registration BXB3538 and was last seen at the Comfort Inn in Forsyth. Police say the suspects may be heading either to Florida or possibly back to the Atlanta area.

