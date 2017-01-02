All lanes are were closed on I-75 southbound in Bartow County after multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Monday afternoon.

According to GDOT, two cars and a truck were involved in crash, shutting down all southbound lanes at SR 113/ Main Street. Just before 2:30, two lanes remained blocked as first responders worked to free on of the occupants trapped inside one of the cars.

Lt. Mike Bettikofer, a spokesperson with the Cartersville Police Department, said there were no serious injuries reported, but crews continue to work on extracting one of the people invovled.

At least some lanes are expected to be blocked until 4:00.

