Three-year-old drowns in Cartersville swimming pool

CARTERSVILLE, Ga – A three-year-old girl drowned in a Bartow County private swimming pool on Saturday.

Cartersville police and paramedics to a Waterford Drive residence and found the girl unconscious and unresponsive.

Emergency personnel performed CPR on the scene and then while the girl was being taken by ambulance to Cartersville Medical Center.

Hospital personnel also tried to revive the girl, with no success.

