Metro Atlanta's pollen count for Thursday is in the high range at 644, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma.

Top pollen allergens for Thursday are pine, oak, juniper, birch, hackberry, grass, sheep sorrel and mugwort.

Thursday's pollen count has fallen from the highs earlier in the week, but higher pollen days are likely in the days ahead.

