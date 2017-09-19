TIMELINE | From vigil to violence on Georgia Tech in 82 minutes

ATLANTA -- The events leading up to the protests on Georgia Tech's campus Monday night unfolded quickly -- from a peaceful gathering of students to a police cruiser on fire in minutes.

11Alive's Ron Jones is here to explain how the things changed so fast.

CATCH UP | Vigil for Georgia Tech student killed by police turns violent

Monday, Sept. 18

8 p.m.

Students hold a vigil on Georgia Tech's campus after Scout Schultz was shot and killed by campus police over the weekend. When 11Alive arrived on campus, there were hundreds of students, faculty and visitors there paying their respects to Scout and their family.

8:58 p.m.

The vigil winds down, but as it does, a group of students begins chanting and holding signs. There was anger in the air, and 11Alive's Ron Jones reports that many in the group expressed hostility toward media for attending the vigil.

Moments later, about 30 to 40 people left the vigil and began marching toward the Georgia Tech Police station.

9:22 p.m.

Violence erupts as college students set a Georgia Tech Police cruiser on fire. Tweets on social media show the car in flames, after the fire was allegedly sparked by protesters using a traffic flare.

9:28 p.m.

Georgia Tech's campus alerts students to stay indoors and shelter in place. They later clarify and say that it's due to violent protests on campus.

GTENS ALERT: Seek shelter in a secure location until further notice. Lock all doors and windows. Take Immediate Action Now! — Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) September 19, 2017

GTENS ALERT: Stay inside due to violent protests on campus. Avoid Hemphill Avenue. Stay inside until told otherwise. — Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) September 19, 2017

10:38 p.m.

Scout Schultz's parents issue a statement asking for peace.

On behalf of the family of Scout Schultz, we ask that those who wish to protest Scout's death do so peacefully. Answering violence with violence is not the answer. Our goal is to work diligently to make positive change at Georgia Tech in an effort to ensure a safer campus for all students.

This is how we will truly honor Scout's life and legacy.

Scout's family respects the rights of those who wish to voice opposition to what they feel was an unnecessary use of force, but they ask that it be done respectfully and safely.

10:45 p.m.

Georgia Tech issues an official statement on the rioting and confirms three arrests:

After a peaceful memorial vigil for Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz, a group of approximately 50 protestors marched to the Georgia Tech Police Department. One police vehicle was damaged and two officers suffered minor injuries. One officer was transported to Grady Hospital with minor injuries.

The Atlanta Police Department and Georgia State University Police Department helped restore order relatively quickly. Georgia Tech police arrested Vincent Castillenti, Jacob Wilson, and Cassandra Monden. All three were charged with inciting a riot and battery of an officer.

10:58 p.m.

Georgia Tech gives an all clear.

GTENS All Clear. At this time the campus has been cleared of any threats. You may resume normal activities. — Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) September 19, 2017

Tuesday, Sept. 19

8:07 a.m.

A fund apparently created for Georgia Tech Police Department following campus protests Monday night has raised nearly $3,000 overnight.

RELATED | GoFundMe page created to support Georgia Tech Police Department

10 59 a.m.

Georgia Tech confirms that one of the people arrested during the protests, Cassandra Monden, is a student at the school. The other two arrestees were not from the campus. Georgia Tech's president denounces outside agitators.

MORE | Who are the people arrested for Monday's violence at Georgia Tech?

1:39 p.m.

11Alive obtained a copy of the 911 call made the night of the fatal shooting. Click here to read more on that story.

MORE ON THIS STORY

Attorney: Why didn't police use non-lethal force?

GBI: Georgia Tech student shot by police called 911, left suicide notes

Full-length version of Georgia Tech officer-involved shooting (viewer discretion is strongly advised)

Second angle of officer-involved shooting (viewer discretion is strongly advised)

Law enforcement expert on Georgia Tech shooting: Officer had no other choice

Georgia Tech officer who fatally shot student sworn in 16 months ago

© 2017 WXIA-TV