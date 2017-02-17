'Tough Love' judge celebrates marriage of former heroin addict soldier

Jessia and Willis Hatfield-Reavis celebrate their wedding day at the Cobb County courthouse.

A pink rose perched on the lapel of his tuxedo. His head was clean-shaven, and a diamond stud sparkled from his left ear. He wore a smile. The kind that stretched into his eyes, threatening tears of joy. Willis Hatfield-Reavis was the picture of happiness on his wedding day inside the Cobb County Courthouse.

He's unrecognizable from the man who first entered Judge Ruben Green's courtroom in 2014.

That man was a heroin addict. He was shackled and troubled and homeless, marked as a criminal by the bright orange jail uniform he was wearing. The former solider was suffering, struggling and suicidal.

He was about to be swallowed up by the system. Another ruined man.

But Judge Green saw another future for Willis. Somehow, in the whirl of despair, he predicted a day like this: a day of joy.

"He had more challenges than almost anyone in the world faces from loss of family, to personal issues, issues with his time and service, he did multiple tours in combat," Green said. This tough judge, a former Marine, was bothered by the number of veterans coming through his courtroom.

They served their country, but ended up before him with addictions and mental illnesses and a list of mistakes. They were facing felonies, and real time behind bars. Green wanted to find a better way, so he started the Cobb County Veterans Treatment Court. The court substitutes treatment for traditional court processing.

It's a tough program with curfews and accountability.

"It really has an opportunity to change people's lives. It changes people's lives every day," Green said. "Most of our veterans don't belong in prisons. They've made a mistake and they're willing to atone for it and better themselves."

"It changed my life inside and out," Willis said.

Some of that strength comes from the woman he's standing next to on his wedding day, Jessica. They met while he was still working his way through the program.

"I looked at her and said, I need help," he said. "She's just a phenomenal woman. This is the most positive woman I have ever met in my life."

That positive energy fills the courtroom on this day. From the beaming couple to their adorable flower girls who steal the stage with their silly faces. Willis's return to this courtroom is a triumph, and it only made sense that Judge Green would preside over the celebration.

"Judge Green is a huge mentor of mine, I look up to him, he's a huge role model," Willis told 11Alive moments before the ceremony.

And then, he was there, standing in front of the judge. Same court room, three years later.

No longer alone, no longer broken: "I have hope now. I have the strength to carry on."

Congratulations, Mr. and Mrs. Hatfield-Reavis.

