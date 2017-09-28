WXIA
Close

Tow truck overturns after getting caught in power lines

Tiffany McCall, WXIA 3:37 PM. EDT September 28, 2017

Canton Police are on the scene where a tow truck that was carrying a box truck overturned.

The accident happened around 3:00 Thursday afternoon on Dr. John T Pettit Street near Cherokee Street.

Canton Police said the tow truck got caught in power lines and pulled down a power pole.

The street is closed in this area as emergency crews work to clear the accident and power lines.

No one was injured.

 

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories