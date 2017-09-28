Tow truck overturns after getting caught in power lines

Canton Police are on the scene where a tow truck that was carrying a box truck overturned.
The accident happened around 3:00 Thursday afternoon on Dr. John T Pettit Street near Cherokee Street.
Canton Police said the tow truck got caught in power lines and pulled down a power pole.
The street is closed in this area as emergency crews work to clear the accident and power lines.
No one was injured.
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs