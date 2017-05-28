Town Brookhaven partially evacuated due to bomb threat

Town Brookhaven was partially evacuated Sunday because of a bomb threat. IMAGE PAMELA PROBST

BROOKHAVEN, Ga – Portions of a major Brookhaven mixed-use development were evacuated Sunday afternoon after a business received a bomb threat.

According to Brookhaven police, a salon at Town Brookhaven received a fax Sunday morning threatening the business.

Brookhaven police responded, and are using two bomb-sniffing dogs – one from DeKalb County and the other from MARTA – to inspect all ground-level businesses along the complex, stretching down to Brookhaven CineBistro.

No residential areas have been evacuated.

So far, police have found no evidence of any explosive device.

This story is developing.

