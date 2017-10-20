Tracks where mom, son were injured is a popular railroad crossing

FOREST PARK, GA. - A mother and her one-year-old son were severely injured when a train ran over them in Forest Park.

Kate Brown, 28, was walking her three children across the four sets of tracks to their home, an extended-stay motel on U.S. 41 Old Dixie Road at I-285, not far from the Atlanta airport.

Police say they were crawling underneath a parked freight car when it moved and ran over them.

Today, people were still using that cut-through.

Railroad police from Norfolk Southern said they patrol this stretch of track as much as they can, but haven’t been able to stop people from walking across the tracks there.

Police say a train was parked on the tracks so Brown and her three children crawled underneath one of the parked freight cars. Just then the train moved, and Brown lost a leg, while her one-year-old son lost an arm.

Norfolk Southern police posted themselves at the short cut on Friday, giving out one warning ticket after another.

Jonathan McLeroy said he knows everyone who works at the businesses and factories on one side of the tracks.

He uses the short-cut to cross the tracks, getting to and from the sandwich shops and convenience stores on the other side.

“We only get a certain amount of time to have lunch, so we can either take the long way and come back late or the short cut,” he said.

Andrew Taylor said parked trains blocking the short cut don’t always stop people from crossing, anyway.

“They’ll try to cross through it, like between the cars,” he said. “They might climb up and go through. They won’t go under it. That’s not what you want to do.”

Jamal Bolton said he and others who live and work on either side of the tracks have little choice but to use short cut across the tracks.

“A lot of people cross here,” he said. “It’s easy access. You’ve got so many stores over here, people cross over here when they’re going to work or they’re coming from work or on break.”

© 2017 WXIA-TV