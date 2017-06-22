WXIA
Tractor trailer driver charged with Vehicular Homicide in fatal 316 wreck

Julie Wolfe, WXIA 9:29 AM. EDT June 22, 2017

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- The tractor trailer driver at the center of a fatal eight-car pileup has been charged with vehicular homicide. 

A spokesperson for the Lawrenceville Police Department said 60-year-old Joseph Newson was to blame for the June 12 crash on Hwy. 316. Eighteen people were injured, including eight children.

PHOTOS: 8-vehicle accident in Gwinnett County

Sixty-two-year-old Eva Wilkerson died in the crash. 

Newson was charged with vehicular homicide in the second degree and following to closely. 

He's currently booked at the Gwinnett County jail. 

