Tractor trailer driver charged with Vehicular Homicide in fatal 316 wreck

Joseph Newson was charged in an 8-car pileup on Hwy. 316 that killed one woman.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- The tractor trailer driver at the center of a fatal eight-car pileup has been charged with vehicular homicide.

A spokesperson for the Lawrenceville Police Department said 60-year-old Joseph Newson was to blame for the June 12 crash on Hwy. 316. Eighteen people were injured, including eight children.

PHOTOS: 8-vehicle accident in Gwinnett County

Sixty-two-year-old Eva Wilkerson died in the crash.

Newson was charged with vehicular homicide in the second degree and following to closely.

He's currently booked at the Gwinnett County jail.

© 2017 WXIA-TV