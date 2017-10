Police patrol car with flashing lights (Photo: ChiccoDodiFC)

ATLANTA - Police and fire personnel were on the scene of a major accident at I-75 southbound and Northside Parkway on Sunday afternoon.

All I-75 southbound lanes were blocked for a short time.

Police said the victim, age 20, is alert, conscious and breathing.

We are working to gather more details.

