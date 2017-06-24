WXIA
Suicide jumper shuts down I-20 at Boulevard

Tim Darnell , WXIA 3:08 PM. EDT June 24, 2017

ATLANTA -- Both directions of I-20 at Boulevard were shut down for more than an hour Saturday afternoon after a man threatened to jump from an overhead bridge.

An Atlanta police spokesman told 11Alive the man was eventually taken into police custody.

The man is being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

