Suicide jumper shuts down I-20 at Boulevard

ATLANTA -- Both directions of I-20 at Boulevard were shut down for more than an hour Saturday afternoon after a man threatened to jump from an overhead bridge.

An Atlanta police spokesman told 11Alive the man was eventually taken into police custody.

Traffic Alert: suicidal male threatening to jump onto I-20EB from Boulevard SE. Interstate 20 is shut down in both directions. pic.twitter.com/uPeuDridhp — Warren Pickard (@APDChevrons) June 24, 2017

The man is being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

