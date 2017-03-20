Train hits car in Haralson County near Georgia-Alabama line

THINKSTOCK

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga – One person was flown to an Atlanta hospital late Monday afternoon and others injured when a train collided with a car near the Georgia-Alabama state line.

According to Haralson County Fire Chief Brian Walker, no one was critically injured in the crash.

Other persons injured were taken to local hospitals.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating, and this story continues to develop.

