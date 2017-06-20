TRANSCRIPT: Jon Ossoff statement on 6th district outcome

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga - Jon Ossoff released the following statement in response to Tuesday night's election results:



“For months, this community in Georgia has been a beacon of hope for people across the country. At a time when American politics is dominated by fear and deception, this community stood up for politics based on shared values, shared interests, civility, and respect.

"We showed the world that in places no one even thought it was possible to fight, we can fight, and we will fight. It's extraordinary what this community has achieved, mounting an unprecedented grassroots effort powered by more than twelve thousand volunteers. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

