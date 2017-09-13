Trash, recycling services resuming but delayed in Atlanta

(Photo: Paul Vasarhelyi,ThinkStock)

ATLANTA -- Trash service will resume in Atlanta following Irma's damage halted it earlier in the week.

The city notified locals by text message late Wednesday that trash and recycling collections had begun again for city residents. The message comes after damage, power outages and downed trees wreaked havoc in the city and across metro Atlanta.

But while service has resumed, residents should prepare to wait since all pickups will be delayed by two days. In the meantime, they're asking the public not to bring solid waste bins to the curb before the newly-scheduled pickup days.

© 2017 WXIA-TV