LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga -- A 22-year old man is wanted by Gwinnett County Police detectives for not completing multiple tree cutting jobs.

Andrew Mosley of Flowery Branch is facing 13 counts of misdemeanor theft by conversion and one count of felony theft by conversion.

Following an investigation that began in December 2016, police received a tip about Mosley posing as a legitimate tree cutting and removal service with different company names.

Police said that receiving half or full payment, Mosley would not complete any of the jobs or he would complete only half of the jobs. Mosley stole money from 14 separate victims, including several elderly victims in their mid-70s and early 80s, according to police.

Detectives believe that these cases involve approximately $9,000 of money paid with tree cutting and removal jobs not completed.

Detectives are working with Suwanee Police Department and any other agency that has information on Mosley.

Police said that it is likely more victims of the scam will come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

