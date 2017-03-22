GAINESVILLE, GA - A man was trapped under a tree that fell on his mobile home due to the severe weather that rolled through the state Tuesday night.

At around 9:00 p.m., Hall County Fire Services responded to 325 Highland Terrace after a report of a tree on a residence with people trapped inside was called in.

After units arrived, they found a large tree on a single wide mobile home and heavy structural damage.

There were two people in the home but one managed to get out while the other, a male in his mid 40s, was trapped underneath the tree.

Firefighters used air bags, heavy duty jacks and cribbing to remove the tree off of him.

According to Captain Zachary Brackett, the man was conscious and alert on the scene and was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

There were several reports of downed trees throughout the metro Atlanta area because of the storm. In Jackson County, one man was killed when a tree fell on his home. More than 100,000 people lost power as the storm moved through the area.

