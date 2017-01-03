Trees come tumbling down across Metro Atlanta

A tree damages 2 cars at 415 Westchester Blvd NW, Atlanta.

METRO ATLANTA - The rainy weather caused trees across metro Atlanta to topple over in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. People are waking up to trees on their cars and power outages.

One family of five was fortunate no was was hurt after a huge tree fell on their home on the 1700 block of Snapfinger Rd. in Decatur.

Kiarra Manson said she was awakened by a loud noise," We heard a big boom, boom, boom. We thinking somebody is kicking in the door. So I ran straight in the room. When I came back out, the tree was in the living room. The attic is now in the living room."

The American Red Cross is now assisting the family with immediate needs. Atlanta Gas is also on scene. No one is allowed inside the home due to concerns with the gas line.







At 415 Westchester Blvd NW a tree damaged 2 cars after falling down. The Parks & Rec. Forestry Division was on scene with chainsaws cutting up the trees for removal.

More vehicles at 3724 Vermont Rd in NE Atlanta became victims after a tree came tumbling down on top of them.

In SW Atlanta, a tree brought down power lines. Atlanta Police responded to Joseph E. Lowery Blvd at I-20. No one was injured.

In NW Atlanta, GA Power responded after a tree fell down on power lines causing outages to homes on Seaboard Ave.

In Decatur it was a similar scene. GA Power worked in the rain on Green Forrest Dr. and Glendale Dr. after a fallen tree knocked down power lines.

