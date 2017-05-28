Tree crashes into Midtown apartment building

WXIA

ATLANTA – A large tree crashed into a Midtown apartment building on 12th Street Sunday morning as a strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area.

11Alive's Joe Henke filmed the aftermath of the crash. A resident from an adjoining unit allowed Henke inside his unit, which showed some ceiling damage ce

Much of the metro area woke up early Sunday morning to a line of strong storms that moved in from the west, and a series of severe thunderstorm watches issued by the National Weather Service.

By 8 am, however, most of the severe weather had moved through our area to the east and most of the watches had expired ahead of scheduled, leaving a forecast of mostly dry weather for the rest of Sunday.

Here’s a timeline of what we can expect over the rest of Memorial Day weekend.

