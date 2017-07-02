Triple shooting at Walmart parking lot leaves one man dead

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

Fulton County Police are working to determine the motive of deadly shooting late Sunday night.

Cpl. Partrena Smith said around 10:45 p.m., police received a call regarding three black males who were shot in the Walmart parking lot located at 1105 Research Center Drive SW.

Police said two of the men were found in the parking lot and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where one of them died.

Police eventually received a call regarding the third person shot who was located in the city of Atlanta.

No arrest has been made.

11Alive will update this story as more details become available.

PHOTOS | Man dies in triple shooting at Walmart parking lot

