Trump begins first day in Oval Office at prayer service

NBC

WASHINGTON, DC – President Trump started his first full day in office attending a prayer service.

Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen attended the hour-long service at the National Cathedral.

For years, the cathedral has hosted a prayer service for the new president.

Some of the liberal congregants objected to hosting the service this year.

Bishop Mariann Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington wrote that she acknowledges the anger and disappointment from many in the church, and explained she is acting on spiritual principals.

She said, “welcoming does not mean condoning offensive speech or behavior,” but that “every one of us stands in need of prayer.”

Saturday’s service included religious leaders from all faiths.

