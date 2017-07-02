WXIA
Trump impeachment rally set for Piedmont Park

Tim Darnell , WXIA 10:59 AM. EDT July 02, 2017

ATLANTA – A series of marches in support of President Donald Trump’s impeachment are set for dozens of cities across the nation on Sunday, including here in Atlanta.

Atlanta’s march begins at 11 am in Piedmont Park. Demonstrators plan to gather at the park’s entrance gate and proceed on a 2.7-mile march.

About 50 cities are holding similar events throughout the country.

