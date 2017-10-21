Trying to heal after burying his sons

A father is trying to heal after burying two of his three sons on Saturday.

Jameel Penn held his one surviving child as he laid 1-year-old Ja'Karter and 2-year-old Ke'Yaunte to rest.

Their mother is charged with their murders. Investigators say she put them into an oven.

As sickening as this story is, 11Alive's Christie Etheridge said Saturday was about trying to find a little peace.

A father looks on the tiny casket that holds two of his three sons, as the community sings them on to heaven. Investigators said the boys died when their mother put them in the oven.

Lamora Williams was not at the funeral. She remains jailed on the murder charges.

"Jameel, you lost your babies," the pastor said. "And you got one in your arms right now. How many of us are going to be part of the village to help this man with a broken heart and a 3-year-old?"

This man is already part of that village.

Funeral director Willie Watkins donated the entire funeral service to the family for free. When he reached out to Southview Cemetery, they agreed to donate a plot, too.

"It's not actually what I decided to do," Watkins said. "It's what God laid on my heart."

He'll be humble when you ask him, but a eulogy by Dr. Martin Luther King's great nephew and a plot at the oldest black cemetery would have cost, in his words, "a nice piece of money."

But he says this is not about money -- it's about ministry.

"We, as a business, in the neighborhood, should give back to the family in their time of need," Watkins said.

Because of how they died, the boys could not be viewed, so Watkins wrapped the casket in pictures of the brothers, and all of their favorite super heroes.

And before a carriage of white horses took them away, their father bent down for one last kiss before he sent them home.

"One thing's for sure, they're in heaven," Watkins said. "Make no doubt about it."

