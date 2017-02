Lavista Road at I-285 (Photo: Google Earth)

DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- An accident has left eight people injured in DeKalb County.

Dispatch confirms that the accident happened on Lavista Road near I-285 on Friday afternoon near the Northlake Square shopping center.

Officials have not released the cause of the accident, the number of cars or the extent of the injuries. Check back for updates as they become available.

