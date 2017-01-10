Turner Field project expands, adds key property

Rendering of Turner Field as a Georgia State University football stadium. (Photo: Richards, Doug)

ATLANTA -- The new development at Turner Field is expanding. The developer that’s partnering with Georgia State University has bought more property across from the stadium.

It’s some of the most distressed property in the area – rife with vacant buildings and chunky asphalt used for the last twenty years as gypsy parking lots.

it’s part of the reason the Atlanta Braves decided to look in Cobb County as the team’s lease was expiring at Turner Field. Now it’s part of the re-development that will encompass Turner Field.

"We were fortunate" to get the parcel, said developer Scott Taylor. His company, Carter, expects to close on its purchase of the 4.7 acres next week, eliminating an aesthetic issue that dogged Turner Field for twenty years.

"That is the most strategic piece because it really is the entrance to Summerhill," the adjacent neighborhood Taylor said. "And it also has the ability to be activated immediately."

Taylor says he hopes to start repurposing some of the existing buildings in that parcel as early as this summer. That’s around the same time Georgia State’s football team will play its first games in what is now a baseball stadium.

In 2017, "it’s just, let’s get a football field in there, make it playable," said Mark Becker, Georgia State University president. He says conversion to a football stadium will be a two step process. The major reconstruction won’t take place until after the 2017 football season ends. "Things can happen faster than you might expect. In some ways, it’s faster than building a house," Becker said.

Student housing construction across from Turner Field is expected to start later this year. College baseball is expected to take place in 2019 at a stadium to be built in the old Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium footprint.

Becker says the whole project will take five to seven years to evolve.