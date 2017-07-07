WXIA
Close

Twins arrested, one charged in fatal Atlanta shooting

Adrianne Haney and Christopher Buchanan, WXIA 11:44 PM. EDT July 07, 2017

ATLANTA -- The investigation into a Friday afternoon shooting led to the arrest of twin brothers and eventual charges against one later in the day.

Police responded to the shooting in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive NW near West Lake Avenue SW around 3:30 p.m. The victim has since been identified as Markeith Oliver.

At this time, officials are canvassing the area for any possible suspects as homicide detectives worked to figure out what led up to the shooting.

The information they obtained led to the twin brothers who were taken into custody and questioned about the incident. One brother was released but the other, 18-year-old Garrison Carreker, was identified as the alleged shooter.

MORE | Photos from the scene

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories