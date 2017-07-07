Twins arrested, one charged in fatal Atlanta shooting

11Alive SkyTracker is over the scene where investigators are working a deadly shooting. (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA -- The investigation into a Friday afternoon shooting led to the arrest of twin brothers and eventual charges against one later in the day.

Police responded to the shooting in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive NW near West Lake Avenue SW around 3:30 p.m. The victim has since been identified as Markeith Oliver.

At this time, officials are canvassing the area for any possible suspects as homicide detectives worked to figure out what led up to the shooting.

The information they obtained led to the twin brothers who were taken into custody and questioned about the incident. One brother was released but the other, 18-year-old Garrison Carreker, was identified as the alleged shooter.

