CLARKSTON, Ga. -- A DeKalb fire is under control after damaging an apartment complex Friday night.

The fire happened at Woodside Village Apartments on Memorial College Avenue in Clarkston.

Two apartment units were significantly damaged and according to the Red Cross, 19 units in total were impacted by the fire along with 40 residents but fortunately no injuries have been reported.

Red Cross volunteers are meeting one-on-one with victims to help with emergency needs such as shelter, food, clothing and replacement prescriptions.

The cause has not yet been released.

