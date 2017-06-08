Two arrested in connection with Acworth shooting

ACWORTH – Two people have been arrested in connection with shooting that left one man injured in Cobb County.

Jamel Hughes, 43 and Jennifer Foutz, 25 were charged following an ongoing investigation by the Acworth Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.

Officers first responded to a shooting at 3453 Baker Road, the intersection of Baker Road and Baker Grove Road on the evening of June 7.

Upon investigation, officers were able to determine that there was an exchange between the occupants of a white Buick Rendezvous and a white Buick LaCrosse, according to police.

A person exited the Rendezvous and began to fire several shots into the LaCrosse, striking an occupant an undetermined number of times.

Both vehicles then fled the area.

Cobb County Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle occupied by the shooter.

Four individuals were detained and transported to the Acworth Police Department for questioning.

A firearm believed to have been the weapon used in the shooting was recovered. The Buick LaCrosse was located abandoned in a nearby apartment complex.

Galvin McCoy,25, the victim in this incident is expected to recover.

