Juveniles arrested after leading chase in stolen car, shooting at police

Two young men were arrested after Clayton County Sheriff's deputies said they led police on a chase and crashed into a patrol car.

On Sunday, police said two juveniles were in a stolen vehicle as they drove away from Jonesboro Police and ended up crashing head-on with a police cruiser. The boys ran away from the crash and fired shots in the direction of an officer who was chasing them on foot, deputies said.

Sheriff's deputies and Clayton County police officers arrived with K9 units, along with a bird's eye view from a helicopter named The Falcon.

The police dogs picked up a scent and led officers to a warehouse where the juveniles were found hiding in the back of a box truck. They were arrested. After searching the woods, police also found the firearm.

No one was injured in this wild ordeal.

