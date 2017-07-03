Two dead, 2 injured in Bartow county minivan wreck

BARTOW COUNTY Ga,-- One person is dead and three others injured after a minivan struck a tree in Bartow county.
According to Bartow County EMS, the minivan veered off the roadway Monday afternoon, striking trees before rolling onto its side along I-75 southbound in Cartersville.
One woman was transported Cartersville Medical Center with numerous injuries. A second woman was transported to Kennestone Hospital with severe injuries. She passed away at the hospital. A male patient was also transported to the Cartersville Medical Center with cuts and bruises.
© 2017 WXIA-TV
