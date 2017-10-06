Brookhaven physician, one other dead from cocaine, fentanyl use

BROOKHAVEN, GA. - Police are investigating the drug-related deaths of two Brookhaven residents that they believe are connected.

On Aug. 27, police discovered the body of Nancy Virginia Brock, 35, also known as Ginny, at her North Thompson Road residence. Police said the woman had been dead for several days, and found a small bag of cocaine in her purse.

The next day, police responded to reports of another death, this one on Buckhead Lane. Police found the body of Dr. Paul Rodon, 41, who had also been dead for several days. Police found several bags of cocaine in his home as well.

Police said the two victims were close friends and had been seen together several days prior to the discovery of their bodies.

On Thursday, police released their respective causes of death. Brock's death was caused by cocaine toxicity, and fentanyl was also discovered in her body. Rodon's death was due to complications from cocaine and fentanyl use.

