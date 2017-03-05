Two dead in northeast Georgia house fire

Fire truck (Photo: MattGush/ThinkStock)

CLAYTON, Ga. -- State fire investigators are working determine the cause of a Sunday morning fire that claimed two lives in northeast Georgia.

The fire was reported in Rabun County on Sunday in the 3000 block of Blue Ridge Gap - a Clayton, Ga. address. Investigators believe the homeowners, 71-year-old Joseph Kneer and 77-year-old Phyllis Kneer, both died in the fire. Their bodies were discovered in the rubble by firefighters and taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for autopsy and official identification.

Officials believe the fire started in the kitchen and spread, ultimately destroying the wood-frame home.

