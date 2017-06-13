Two found dead in Newton County home

THINKSTOCK

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga -- Two people were found shot to death inside a Newton County home Tuesday night.

Police were responding to reports of a person shot around 7:12 pm at the residence, located at 11660 Hwy 142.

When police arrived they found two persons shot. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

No other information is available at this time, as this story continues to develop.

© 2017 WXIA-TV