Two injured in Cobb interstate tractor-trailer accident

CANTON, Ga – Two people were injured Monday afternoon when a tractor-trailer jackknifed at the I-75/575 interchange.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the truck was traveling northbound on I-75 at I-575 when a passenger vehicle cut it off and caused it to jackknife. The tractor-trailer struck the median wall, veered across traffic and struck a Chevy Tahoe in the right lane.

A separate wreck occurred behind this wreck.

The truck’s driver and a passenger in the second wreck was injured. Both were transported to Kennestone Hospital.

This story continues to develop.

